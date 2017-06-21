Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield exits health care exchange

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is pulling out of the federal health care exchange in Wisconsin.

Anthem blames a volatile market for its exit from the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Anthem spokesman Jeff Blunt says making pricing plans is increasingly difficult because of a shrinking and deteriorating individual market.

WISC-TV says Anthem also cites "continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance." The insurance carrier offered plans mainly in northern and eastern Wisconsin.

Those who currently have individual or family plans will have coverage through December 31. Blunt says Anthem will offer only one off-exchange medical plan in Menominee County next year.