Cyclist hit during morning ride

By Katherine Bauer, Quintern
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A woman ended up in the hospital this morning after a car struck her during her morning ride.

The 30-year-old biker was riding on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue in Schofield. Everest Metro police said a driver was pulling out of a parking lot and failed to see the woman, running into her. The accident happened near the intersection of Jacoby Street and Grand Avenue.

Police say the woman wasn't wearing a helmet but only sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for failing to yield to pedestrians. The woman is expected to recover.

