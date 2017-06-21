DASHCAM VIDEO: Antigo squad cars damaged in storms

The Antigo Police Department released dashcam video Tuesday of a tree falling on squad cars.

Two squads were totaled after storms ripped through Antigo in March bringing high winds.

According to the Facebook post by the police department, one of the squads damaged was replaced with a new SUV. They were able to recover the video from that squad as the tree fell.

In the video, you can see the branches hit the hood.

They said they're working on recovering video from the other squad.