Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce opens new satellite office

The Milwaukee-based Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce opened its first branch office in central Wisconsin on Wednesday.

"The goal is to be more effective by being local and creating wealth in the under-served community." said Executive Director May Yer Thao. "It's a lot of relationship-building, which I think our community needs."

Wausau's Hmong community is the second largest in the state.

Thao said there's more Hmong entrepreneurs and HWCC wants to have a more local connection with the community.

HWCC hosts monthly workshops for business-building and social networking, she said.

The new group has an office at 1109 Sixth Street.