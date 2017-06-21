Ex-Plover doctor in sex case to be sentenced Aug. 17

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A one-time Plover doctor accused of unwanted sexual contact with seven female patients is now set to be sentenced Aug. 17, according to online Portage County court records.

Dr. Wilton Calderon of Old Lyme, Ct., was to be sentenced Friday but his attorney asked to postpone the hearing. The new date was set Wednesday.

Calderon was convicted of three felonies - two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of manufacture/delivery of a non-narcotic drug - in a plea bargain that dismissed eight other counts, a deal the prosecutor said was in the "best interest of the victims and the public."

Prosecutors say the assaults took place from 2011 to 2014 while Calderon, now 47, was a doctor at Plover Family Practice, which is owned by Ministry Health Care. Calderon left Ministry Medical Group before the charges were filed, a spokesman has said.

The criminal complaint said the seven women ranged in age from 32 to 54 and they reported sexual incidents during a treatment called "manipulations" on an exam table.

In one incident, a woman, 47, jumped up after a "manipulation" that became much more sexual and the doctor repeatedly apologized, the complaint said.

The doctor left the room, returned with her prescription and told the woman, "I am really sorry again - unless you liked it," the complaint said.

A 32-year-old woman told investigators Calderon advised her to wear a tank top for her treatment "manipulations," the complaint said.

A 35-year-old woman told investigators that when Calderon would "work on her shoulder," he would cup one of her breasts in his hand while he rubbed her shoulder with the other, the complaint said.

The investigation began after Plover police received an anonymous tip alleging that Calderon was engaged in exchanging medication for sexual contact with a former patient, Police Chief Daniel Ault has said.