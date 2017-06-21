Packers' DT Guion arrested for second time in three years

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Letroy Guion was arrested in Hawaii early Wednesday morning for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to KHON-TV of Honolulu.

Wednesday is Guion's 30th birthday.

This would be the veteran defensive tackle's second arrest in three years. He was also arrested in Florida in 2015 for possession of a firearm and marijuana.

In March, Guion was suspended for the first four games of the NFL season for a performance enhancing drug violation. The NFL or the Packers may look to discipline him again after this latest arrest.

Guion started 15 games for the Packers in 2016, recording 30 tackles with 7 for a loss. The nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year $11.25 million dollar contract with Green Bay in February of 2016. The Packers restructured the contract following his PED suspension.