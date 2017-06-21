Woman dead in Crandon following disturbance and a gunshot

CRANDON (WAOW) - A 25-year-old woman is dead following a "disturbance that involved a gunshot" early Wednesday, Forest County Sheriff John Dennee said.

"Three subjects were taken into custody from the residence and are being held pending investigation," he said in a statement.

Officers were called to the home at 200 East Cobb Blvd. about 4 a.m. to what the sheriff is calling an "isolated incident" with no danger to the public.

A dispatcher at the sheriff's department said no one was available to answer questions late Wednesday afternoon and no other details would be released.