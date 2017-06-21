Downtown housing projects underway in Wausau

House hunters will soon have more options in downtown Wausau. According to city leaders, in the next few years, hundreds of new units will be built.

“Every successful city realizes to create a true 24-hour environment you need entertainment, you need restaurants, you need businesses and you need housing,” Wausau's planning, community & economic development director Chris Schock said.

There are three main projects in the downtown and riverfront area where apartment and townhomes will be built. The developments are Badger Lofts, Wausau River East Redevelopment and rowhouses at Short and Third Streets.

“The city's strategy has been very focused on the diversification of housing types,” he said.

Construction on Badger Lofts is already underway. The units are being built in the old Sav-O-Supply building. According to plans, 29 units will be built, including one, two and three bedroom apartments. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

“I think anything that beautifies the riverfront is just fabulous,” Wausau resident Barbara Tuman said.

According to Schock, the two other housing complexes should be open by 2019.