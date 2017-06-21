Mother faces charges after Wausau toddler tests positive for meth

A Wausau mother is charged with child neglect after her four-year-old tested positive for meth.

Police said it is a disturbing example of the growing drug problem. They said the use of meth and other controlled substances is on the rise.

"We do have an addiction issue here in Wausau," said Detective Jon Kindlarski. "And the problem is, when you have parents who make bad choices, it impacts their children and when parents put their children in dangerous situations, unfortunately we have to take actions to protect those children."

A drug that is highly addictive and leads to harm for the whole community.

"It isn't just harmful on the individual that's using the drug, it's on their families, it's on their kids, it's on their friends, it's on their neighbors, it's on the society as a whole," said Melissa Dotter, of the Drug Free Communications program.

Police had a search warrant for the apartment to look for stolen property. When they arrived, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also discovered as well as adults doing drugs.

Marathon County Social Services were called and the child was immediately placed into protective custody with his father.

The mother was arrested and referred to the district attorney's office on a charge of child neglect.

A specialized medical examination was completed on the boy and a hair follicle test came back positive for methamphetamine.

"There isn't a way to tell if the child ingested it on his own or if it was by exposure," said Kindlarski. "What we are able to tell though is that the child did have that substance within his system."

No other details on the case have been released.