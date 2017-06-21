Veterans honored in Stevens Point with biplane flights

Area veterans were honored Wednesday in Portage County with a sky high journey.

"I didn't want to come down," said Pearl Harbor survivor Will Lehner. He was one of 12 veterans who rode in a biplane out of Stevens Point Municipal Airport.

The Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation put on the event.

"We try to honor the WWII vets and Korean War vets by providing free flights in a vintage 1950 biplane," said David Lamken, who's involved with the event.

Veterans were all smiles as they deplaned.

"That was nice," said Robert Moss. "I saw a lot of stuff."

Meanwhile Lehner, who's 96, compared his experience in the air - to a memory in the water.

Decades after the war, he was able to see the wreckage of a Japanese submarine his crew sank the day of Pearl Harbor.

Both times, he was left wanting more.

"That's the same way when I went down in that submersible, I was down there for three and a half hours," he said. "And I said, we don't have to go up yet do we? I want to take some more pictures."

The event continues throughout the week in Waupaca and Waukesha.