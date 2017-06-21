Fire breaks out at Edgar ginseng facility

A fire in a building at Heil Ginseng in Edgar has been put out, according to the Marathon City Fire Department.

A fire official said flames were reported at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Edgar Fire Department along with Marathon City Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the flames.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire.

At about 7:30 p.m. Chief Michael Tylinski said the fire was out but crews were still dealing with hot spots.

Stay with Newsline 9 as we learn more about this incident.