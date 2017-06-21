Silo explosion rocks small Marathon Co. town

Town of Emmet (WAOW) -- Neighbors heard a silo explode Wednesday at a home on County Road S in the Town of Emmet.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m.

According to the Marathon City Fire Chief, the top of the silo was destroyed in the blast.

When first responders arrived on scene, no one was home at the property and there was smoke coming from the silo.

No injuries are being reported at this time. The cause is unknown.

Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest on this Developing Story.