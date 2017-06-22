Wisconsin Assembly passes chiropractor sports exams bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Chiropractors would be allowed to perform sports physicals under a bill passed by the Wisconsin Legislature.

The Assembly approved the bill on a voice vote late Wednesday night. It previously cleared the Senate and now heads to Gov. Scott Walker.

Democrats who objected argue chiropractors are not qualified to give full physical exams for student-athletes.

The proposal would require schools, technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year schools to accept exams performed by chiropractors.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association would also have to accept them.

The WIAA governs high school sports in the state and opposes the bill as does the Wisconsin Medical Society and various health groups, hospitals, insurers and others.

The only group registered in support is the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association.