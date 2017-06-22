Sun Prairie man featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! because of unique name

A Sun Prairie man was featured on ABC's Jimmy O Live! because of his unique name and how it corresponds to his job.

The man is a volunteer firefighter in Sun Prairie and his name is..... Les McBurney. Les has been fighting fires for 30 years. Kimmel joked with him on air, "You go in with a hose and you literally make things Les McBurney, right?" Les laughed and said, "There you go!"

Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV has interviewed McBurney before, when he was president of the Angell Park Speedway, operated by the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

McBurney told Jimmy Kimmel his name didn't influence his decision to volunteer for the fire department. Then Jimmy joked "Les McBurney" would also be a good name for a urologist.

Some other people featured on the segment: a dentist named Dr. Chip Silvertooth, a contractor named Paul Schwinghammer and a gynecologist named Dr. Lauren Hyman.