On the Road: What's coming up in Medford? - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

On the Road: What's coming up in Medford?

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
MEDFORD Wis. (WAOW) -

The 4,400 person community of Medford stays busy all summer long.

The Taylor County Fair, the city's July 4 celebration and even a fishing tournament will keep your family active. If that's not enough, you can enjoy the river walk year round.

Thursday join Mark McPherson as he looks forward to what's coming up in Medford. See it all tonight starting at 5 on Newsline 9.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.