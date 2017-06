Newsline 9's Josh Holland had to train inside on this gloomy morning, but learned a good lesson about preparing rain or shine.

Lightening and storms forced Josh inside, but still was able to prep for the August 5 race.

Before hopping on your bike make sure your tires are inflated, breaks aren't sticking, and you're fitted correctly for your bike, according to Melissa Hoffman, Health and Wellness Director of Woodson YMCA.

There are options for what type of bike you can ride, but Hoffman said you should be training on the bike you're going to use race day.

If you have to train indoors, try a spin bike with added resistance so the ride is similar to an outdoor bike, Hoffman said.

Next week, Josh will jump in the pool to work on his swimming skills. See that part of his training Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin.