Both Wis. U.S. Senators may vote down GOP health plan, citing different reasons

Senate Republicans say they will release a draft of their health care plan Thursday. Not only is Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin cautioning against it, but her fellow U.S. Senator in Wisconsin, Republican Ron Johnson, also says he may vote against it for a different reason.

Johnson is warning he'll vote down the GOP health care plan if there's not enough time for the public to review it and give feedback. The bill has been kept secret from the public and even other lawmakers as he and 12 other Republican Senators drafted the Senator version of the American Health Care Act, the appeal to the Affordable Care Act. "I personally think that holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed," Johnson tells CNN. "I can't imagine, quite honestly, that I'd have the information to evaluate and justify a yes vote just within just a week." Senate leadership may want to vote before the July 4 recess.

At the same time, Baldwin is saying a repeal of the ACA in general would hurt rural America. "Among the things that would happen, significant cuts to the medicaid program. Rural hospitals and clinics disproportionately rely on medicaid to cover the care of many of the patients they serve. They're already running tight margins this would make it much worse," she says.

Following Thursday's expected release of the bill's text from the Senate, the Congressional Budget Office is then expected to release its non-partisan analysis of the bill early next week.