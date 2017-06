We now know the name of the 25-year-old woman who died following a "disturbance that involved a gunshot" early Wednesday.

Savanna Larson, 25, of Lac du Flambeau was the victim in a Crandon death, according to Forest County Medical Examiner Larry Mathein.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Fond Du Lac County, Mathein said.

Officers were called to a mobile home park at 200 East Cobb Blvd. to what the Forest County sheriff is calling an "isolated incident" with no danger to the public.

Few other details were released about the incident. Officers at the scene said no other details will be released at this time.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.