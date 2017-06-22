Where's the Meat? Fourth of July cookout edition - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Where's the Meat? Fourth of July cookout edition

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -
On Independence Day, grills are dependent on a large, fresh supply of meat to fill the air with sensational aromas and Wisconsin stomachs with delicious charred foods. Before July 4th this year, Newsline 9's Josh Holland traveled to three standout local meat markets to find the best brats, richest rib-eyes, and some serious sirloins. From sausages built with unique seasonings in every casing to restaurant quality strip steaks and porterhouses, come along as Josh finds out "Where's the Meat?"
Join us Thursday, June 29th on Newsline 9 at 10 to see the best cuts of beef, pork, and chicken that will make your grill and guests happy during this year's holiday cookout.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.