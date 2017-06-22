Federal charges now for Wausau man in February heroin bust

MADISON (WAOW) - A Wausau man arrested in what investigators called the largest heroin bust in Marathon County now faces federal charges, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Craig Gates, 35, with possessing 100 grams of heroin (nearly four ounces) with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Anderson said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Gates possessed the heroin and a loaded semi-automatic handgun during a traffic stop Feb. 5. An Almond woman and an Illinois man were also arrested. Police estimated the street value of the heroin at $60,000.

The maximum punishment for the drug charge is 40 years in federal prison, Anderson said.

Gates is also charged with three felonies in Marathon County Circuit Court in the February arrest and has pleaded not guilty, according to online court records. No trial date has been set. He is jailed on a $100,000 cash bond.

An assistant U.S. attorney said Thursday the state charges will be dismissed.