COLBY (WAOW) - Investigators seized about 10 pounds of marijuana after being called to a convenience store about a man "displaying odd behavior," Colby Police Chief Jason Bauer said Thursday.

John C. Kennedy, 30, of Spokane, Wash., was arrested in Thursday's incident at Shell Gas Station, Bauer said.

Kennedy's car was searched after an officer observed what he recognized as meth packaging, the police chief said in a statement.

Police are recommending Kennedy be charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.