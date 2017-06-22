WIAA approves shot clock for high school basketball; will be implemented in 2019-20 season

It's something many thought would never happen in Wisconsin. A shot clock is coming to high school basketball.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the WIAA Board of Control on Thursday approved a motion to add a shot clock by a 6-4 margin. The rule will be put in place starting in the 2019-20 season.

The board has not yet determined the length of the shot clock. Most at the high school level are either 35 or 30 seconds.

Wisconsin becomes the ninth state to approve this measure. Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Washington, New York, California, North Dakota and South Dakota already have a shot clock in place.

According to the Journal Sentinel, much of the discussion among board members on the topic focused on the cost, implementation and staffing required to run the clocks.

The implementation of the rule comes as a surprise to many. Just this past March, speaking with Newsline 9 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard at the WIAA state basketball tournament, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association president Jerry Pettigoue downplayed the talk of a shot clock, saying he thought the addition was highly unlikely.

"Not in my lifetime," the 76-year-old joked. "The reason why is the expense involved in it. You're looking at 3 to 4 thousand dollars per school to put the clock in, and then getting someone to run it.

"It can be done, but I just don't see it happening in the near future," Pettigoue said.

Stay will Newsline 9 for more updates on this story.