Stevens Point Brewery painting new downtown mural

Stevens Point Brewery is celebrating its 160th year with a mural in the downtown area.

And what's being painted by Chicago native Nick Goettling will be remain a secret - for now.

The company reviewed 20 different artists from around the world before selecting Goettling, marking director Julia Birrenkott said.

Walls in downtown Stevens Point are filled with murals depicting a variety of things, including the history of the city.

The brewery will now join the lineup. "Stevens Point Brewery is a staple in the community," Birrenkott said.

The artist has already started on the wall and hopes to have it done by July.