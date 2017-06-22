Stevens-Point-Brewery-paints-new-mural - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stevens Point Brewery painting new downtown mural

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
Connect
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

Stevens Point Brewery is celebrating its 160th year with a mural in the downtown area.

And what's being painted by Chicago native Nick Goettling will be remain a secret - for now.  

The company reviewed 20 different artists from around the world before selecting Goettling, marking director Julia Birrenkott said.

Walls in downtown Stevens Point are filled with murals depicting a variety of things, including the history of the city.

The brewery will now join the lineup. "Stevens Point Brewery is a staple in the community," Birrenkott said. 

The artist has already started on the wall and hopes to have it done by July.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.