WAUSAU (WAOW) - Homer, an eight-year-old stray dog found at a construction site, is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Shelter workers say he is being treated for Lyme disease and anemia, is very friendly and enjoys being around people and other animals.

His adoption fee is $62.50 for his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

If you want to meet Homer call the shelter at 715-845-2810 or check out the web page at www.catsndogs.org