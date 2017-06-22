Sentry Insurance breaks new grounds

The Central Wisconsin-based insurance company broke the ground where the new offices will be.

After two years of planning Sentry Insurance teamed up with J.H. Findorff and Son and Flad and Associates, to announce the beginning of construction of their new 7-story high insurance building on Thursday.

The new complex is located on 1501 North Point Drive across from the Sentry head-quarters in Stevens Point.

CEO and President of Sentry Insurance Pete McPartland said this is a win win for both the company and the community.

"This building will speak volumes about the economic vitality and the kind of quality life within the Stevens Point area," McPartland said.

Sentry employees about 2,500 people from the Stevens Point area.

Along with insurance offices, it will also include a fitness and wellness facility.

No one with the company released the cost of the building, but said it is expected to be finished in October 2018.