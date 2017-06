SHAWANO (WAOW) - A 63-year-old Tigerton woman died in a two-vehicle crash on state Highway 29 near Shawano, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday.

Geraldine Barkow was driving westbound about 8 p.m. Wednesday when a northbound truck traveling on County U crossed the highway and struck her car, investigators said.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Gillett, suffered minor injuries.