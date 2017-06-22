Safety tips to avoid silo explosions

Experts are speaking out after a person was injured in a silo explosion Wednesday evening.

Officials said it happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a home on County Road S in the Town of Emmet.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, several people were clearing brush on the property and putting it inside a concrete silo to be burned. They said gasoline was added to help in starting the fire.

"Common sense would say that if you've got a confined space and you attempt to burn in it, you may have an explosion," said the owner of Wisconsin Silos Inc., Bruce Johnson. "This is not a normal case, and flammables should not be introduced into confined spaces."

Officials said they believe the fumes from the gasoline created a dangerous mixture inside the silo, causing the explosion when one of the people lit the fire.

An 18-year-old Illinois man was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but is in fair condition.

According to the Marathon City Fire Chief, the top of the silo was destroyed in the blast.

"This tragedy could have been much worse if it were a stave silo instead of concrete," said Johnson.

Johnson had advice if you plan on purchasing or constructing a silo.

"Get a professional to look at the silo and do an inspection to make sure that it's structurally sound," said Johnson. "Also, make sure to choose a good quality from a reputable company."

