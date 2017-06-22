Man, 24, killed in Greenfield landscape shed explosion

GREENFIELD, Wis.(WISN)-- A 24-year-old maintenance worker was killed Thursday morning when a landscape shed exploded, an official said.

Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of West Southridge Drive, near the Willowick Apartments, at about 10 a.m. First responders found the shed fully engulfed in flames and a man on the ground with extensive burns.

The man was pronounced dead at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital.

An official on scene told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 NEWS that the man who was killed was a resident of the apartment and was badly burned in the blast.

No other structures were damaged. The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.