Wausau bartender speaks out after underage drinking sting

A Wausau bartender is speaking out after being cited in an underage drinking sting. Mid-June, Wausau police sent a minor to 10 different places that sell or serve alcohol, five of them failed the compliance check.

"We try to do that to every establishment that holds a liquor license within the city of Wausau," said Wausau Police Captain Matt Barnes. "This is not anything extraordinary we expect them to do."

The police department posted the results in a Facebook post, drawing dozens of comments. One of the people that commented was bartender Trish Hartwig, who was one of the five that was cited.

"[They] sat down, ordered a bud light and I served them," said Hartwig.

Shortly after, a police officer walked in.

"She asked me if I served them I said yes I did, I knew what went down at that point, I got the ticket," said Hartwig.

Hartwig said she's been a bartender for 30 years. She said she respects the police department for what they're trying to do, but thinks there's a bigger issue with the drinking culture in Wisconsin.

"Since I've been working, I have not seen one bit of change in this drinking problem, we have a culture of drinking," said Hartwig. "I want people to address the real problem."

Hartwig said there's many places minors are given alcohol, like family picnics or other events.

"They're getting served by family, they're getting served by friends who are of age," said Hartwig.

She also cited adults being over served as a problem, something she sees often. While she's looking for more change, she said she has been more diligent about checking ID's since the sing.

Underage drinking stings are something the police department said they do often, and will continue to do in the future.

"At the end of the day this is about the safety of our underage individuals, we know the less alcohol put into underage people the less accidents and the more lives that are saved," said Barnes.