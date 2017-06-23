The Latest: Trump says he's told 'a straight story' on Comey

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:00 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he always told a "straight story" about whether he recorded his private conversations with his fired FBI director James Comey.

In an interview broadcast on Fox News Channel's "Fox &Friends" Friday, Trump repeated that he never made tapes, but added that when Comey "found out that I, you know, that there may be tapes out there, whether it's governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I think his story may have changed."

The president said Comey "did admit that what I said was right."

Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked the FBI director for a pledge of loyalty during a meeting. When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no `tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

------

6:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Republicans benefit as long as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi remains in power.

In an interview with Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" that aired Friday morning, Trump said of Pelosi: "I hope she doesn't step down. It would be a very sad day for Republicans if she steps down."

Trump, who spoke to the network Thursday at the White House, touted the recent Republican victory in a Georgia special election. Pelosi has been facing questions about her leadership since Democrats lost the hard-fought race.

Trump said the victory "was very big," adding "I think I helped a lot."

The president called Democrats "obstructionists," saying he thought they would do better at the polls if they worked with the GOP.

And in a Twitter boast, he said, "I've helped pass and signed 38 Legislative bills, mostly with no Democratic s upport, and gotten rid of massive amounts of regulations. Nice."

----

3:17 a.m.

President Donald Trump has declared that he never made and doesn't have recordings of his private conversations with ousted former FBI Director James Comey.

His admission Thursday ended a month-long guessing game that he started with a cryptic tweet and that ensnared his administration in another controversy.

Trump said in his latest tweets that he has "no idea" whether there are "tapes" of the two men's conversations. But he proclaimed he "did not make, and do not have, any such recordings."

But he largely appeared to close the saga that began in May after he fired Comey, then the head of an investigation into Trump associates' ties to Russian officials.

Trump's tweets, old and new, left many perplexed about whether there was motive or strategy behind the whole affair.