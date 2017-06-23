Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for religious right - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for religious right

Posted:

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and KRISTEN WYATT
Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to Focus on the Family comes at a time of change for the religious right during the age of President Donald Trump.

Pence will visit Colorado Friday for the 40th anniversary of the group that was once well-known for its involvement in politics.

But under new leadership, it has dialed that back in an effort by younger evangelicals to withdraw from partisan culture wars.

At the same time, many older evangelicals have stayed the course, helping Trump become president and the religious right gain political power.

Focus is pleased with the outcome but isn't counting on conservatives staying in power.

