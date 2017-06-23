Young survivor hoping to inspire Wisconsin students learning CPR

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A student who’s alive today because of CPR hopes his story gets high schoolers across Wisconsin see the importance of training.

21-year-old Kyle Makurat survived his first cardiac arrest when he was 13, while running on the track during gym class in Oshkosh. “I ran up and the gym teacher was doing compressions, screaming Kyle, Kyle, come on, what’s going on,” remembered Kyle’s mom Dawn.

Kyle would have two more cardiac arrests. After one of them, it was Dawn who found him. “I found him in the shower blue,” said Dawn. It’s taken years for her to be comfortable talking about it. “CPR is the reason Kyle’s alive today.”

Because of the cardiac arrests, Kyle has permanent brain damage. He had to learn how to walk, talk, and basically live all over again. That brain damage has caused some vision loss. “My dad says it best. My eyes are like an HDTV with a bad connection,” laughed Kyle. That vision loss is what led him to the Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Janesville.

By all accounts, Kyle was exceeding expectations. He was holding down jobs, and excelling at school.

“I knew when I started to work with Kyle that there was probably some special project or something special that was to come out of that,” said David Perrodin, a speech therapist at WCBVI.

Kyle decided that special project would be a video telling his story, promoting the importance of CPR. It was perfect timing, since a bill was just being signed into law requiring that high schoolers have CPR training to graduate.

“Kyle said ‘you know, I’ve been through this, like I’ve had cardiac arrests, I’ve survived cardiac arrests, and I’m the same age’,” said Perrodin. “[Kyle said] ‘people will listen to me, and they won’t listen as much to someone who’s older.’ And he’s right with that.”

Now that high schoolers need CPR training to graduate, the goal is to get them invested in learning instead of memorizing the steps just to pass, since it could be up to them to save a life someday. Kyle wanted to make sure they knew this could happen to anyone, even if they’re young and healthy.

Once Kyle and Perrodin finished their video, they sent it to the Red Cross. Then center director Pete Dally stepped in and got in contact with the Department of Public Instruction.

DPI has sent the link to all schools in Wisconsin, hoping it’ll motivate students to take their CPR training seriously.

Kyle received awards from the Red Cross, Sprigeo, and the school for his video. “I’m very proud of this young man,” said Perrodin. Without skipping a beat, Kyle replied “I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Kyle graduated WCBVI in early June, and says he has plans to work further with the Red Cross about promoting the importance of CPR training.

“One day, I hope that my message could be carried out throughout the world,” said Kyle. “CPR saving lives… that would be a dream come true.”

The Red Cross encourages everyone to learn CPR. There are online courses with in-person, hands-on components. For more information on training, click here. There’s also an app to guide people through the CPR process.