Witnesses: Five children dropped out of burning home, caught below

MILWAUKEE — Five children and two adults were rescued from a burning home Thursday thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and Milwaukee firefighters.

It happened Thursday near 29th Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Kelly Ortiz said he was sleeping when he heard someone upstairs yelling for help. He went outside and looked up to see kids being held out a window.

"Hanging their children off the side because of the smoke that was coming out," Ortiz said. "So he dropped his infant baby and four other children down to me."

Witnesses said a woman also jumped out. The Milwaukee Fire Department believes she may have broken her leg. Battalion Chief Raymond Groth's firefighters also made crucial saves.

"They had one person still in the house and one on the roof," Groth said. They raised ladders, executed rescues and did retrieve those people."

The cause of the fire is unknown and damage estimates are set at more than $100,000.

The children were all checked out, but didn't appear to be injured.