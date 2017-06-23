Former Wausau citizen hopes to return old bible to rightful owner

A woman who now resides in Wisconsin Rapids hopes to return a bible to its rightful owner.

Tammy Cano-Cata acquired the bible when it was given to her by neighborhood children when she lived on Lincoln Avenue in Wausau. The children stated that they had found the old bible on a dumpster.

After searching for the owner for three years on Google and Facebook, Cano-Cata is now turning to the media for help.

Written inside the bible is the name "Carla R. Nelson." The other name inside is "Gerald D. Nelson," who appears to have given the bible as a gift for Carla's birthday on April 15, 1964.

On the outside tattered leather casing of the bible, the name "Carla Nelson" can also be seen again engraved in the bottom corner.

Any information regarding the owner of the bible can contact the WAOW Newsroom at 715-842-9293.