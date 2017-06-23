17 cousins line up by age in photo celebrating family

(ABC)-- A group beach photo is a staple of many summer vacations, but for one family it became a way to showcase the 17 amazing ways the clan has grown.

The photo, taken in Destin, Florida, in May, shows the 17 grandchildren of Mary Frances Fox lined up by age. Their T-shirts sport numbers depicting each wearer's place in the order -- with the oldest as 1 -- and are in colors signifying which of Fox's six children they belong to.

"Each one of my grandchildren is so proud to be a member of this big happy family that when their number was called, each one marched to their spot in the lineup," Fox, of Pensacola, Florida, told ABC News.

"We're so happy we could capture them all together which is no small feat," said Chrissy Roussel, who posted the photo to her Facebook page, Roussel Six Pack.

The idea to number the kids came from Roussel's sister Maryellen, and the photo was snapped by Katie Fox of Annabelle Rose Photography, who is Roussel's sister is law.

The picture is particularly poignant because of a special person who could not be there to see it: Frederick Michael Fox, Jr., the children's grandfather, Roussel said.

"My dad passed away three years ago. Later that same month, the last five babies were conceived," said Roussel, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Babies 13 through 17, including my spontaneous triplets, numbers 13-15 are among them. We call those five babies the 'Frederick Five' in memory of my Dad. They've brought so much happiness and joy to our family when we needed it most. It is so bittersweet that he never got to meet them."

The children are:

Anna, 14

Grace, 12

Porter, 12

Julia, 9

Lucy, 9

Molly, 7

Cora, 5

Isla, 5

Emily, 5

Kate, 5

Sadie, 3

Aubrey, 3

Libby, 2

Abby, 2

Ruby, 2

Emmett, 2

Maren, 2

Fox said, "I imagine my husband as a big, jolly angel laughing down on all these little people."

Despite the bittersweet memory of their father and granddad, the photo has brought the family, and others, great happiness.

"I think so many people can relate to the joy that comes from being with your extended family and having all your little ones together," said Roussel. "Who doesn't want to play on the beach with their 16 cousins?! It just puts a smile on your face to see 17 smiling cousins lined up together on the beach."