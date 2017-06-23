Bill in the works requiring children to wear life vests on lakes - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bill in the works requiring children to wear life vests on lakes, rivers

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -

Area lawmakers and boating experts are working on a bill that would make it mandatory for children to wear life vests out on the water. 

Wisconsin is one of only two states that doesn't have such a law in place. The other is Virginia.

"I think that's negligent," said Greg Bohn, who has been a fishing guide on Lake Minocqua for more than 40 years. "I think that's actually unacceptable."

He said the biggest danger involved with children not wearing life vests is the safety of the adults that jump in after them.

"Unfortunately, I have seen this many times in my time where parents have drowned as a result of trying to save a child without a life jacket," he said. "How many people can jump in the water, save a child, put a life jacket on - or jump in with clothing on that's not suitable for rescue, -get back to a boat that's moving away from them, and get on the boat with the child? I'm sorry, I don't think I could do that."

Bohn and Senator Jerry Petrowski (R-29) are now working on turning the suggestion into law.

"This is very necessary," said Bohn. "It's very needed right now."

The current law in Wisconsin requires life jackets to be readily available for everyone on board, but riders don't have to be wearing them at all times. 

