Public transit could make comeback to greater Wausau area

Public transportation could be making a return to the entire Wausau area.

Currently the City of Wausau has scheduled bus routes, but a new five-year transportation plan for the metro area outlines the need and desire for more public transit for Schofield, Weston and Rothschild.

The Weston area used to have bus routes but they ended in 2015. David Mack with the Metropolitan Planning Organization said that demand for public transit is high and there is a chance that it could be coming back.

"How can we lay out options for bringing transit back into these communities that had it in the past and maybe expand to where we haven't had areas with transit," Mack said. "We've heard stories of people moving out of [those communities] and moving into Wausau specifically because that's where all the transit is."

Wausau's transportation system costs $2.3 million a year, subsidized by $600,000 from taxpayers.

Ashley Cole of Rothschild was hit by a car earlier this week while on her bike. She said that the crash could've been avoided if there was public transit available.

"The implications that it has are very serious," she said. "It's great to know you have support on a community level."

Community leaders have also discussed bringing a bus service to Rib Mountain, as it could benefit businesses and provide citizens with better job options.