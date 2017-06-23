Cambria explosion claims 5th victim - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cambria explosion claims 5th victim

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WKOW-TV WKOW-TV
CAMBRIA, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 5th person has died from an explosion in Cambria several weeks ago.

Didion Milling announced Friday that Carlos "Charly" Nunez died from his injuries sustained in the blast.

In a statement, the company said: "He will be missed more than words can express. The family thanks the University of Wisconsin Burn Unit doctors and nurses for their tireless efforts and encourage others to support and recognize their efforts in this very important work."

Three people died from the initial blast, two others now from injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.