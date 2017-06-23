Cambria explosion claims 5th victim

A 5th person has died from an explosion in Cambria several weeks ago.

Didion Milling announced Friday that Carlos "Charly" Nunez died from his injuries sustained in the blast.

In a statement, the company said: "He will be missed more than words can express. The family thanks the University of Wisconsin Burn Unit doctors and nurses for their tireless efforts and encourage others to support and recognize their efforts in this very important work."

Three people died from the initial blast, two others now from injuries.