The pros of adding shot clocks

We know the WIAA made a considerable decision to add shot clocks to varsity boys and girls basketball games. This was not exactly something that everyone on the Board favored and only nine states implement this feature. It does, however, come with some benefits.



"It's going to make for a college feel," Newman Catholic Girls Basketball Head Coach Jason Vanden Elzen said. "It will be a more up tempo environment. In the long run that's what people come to see."

Coaches around the North Central Wisconsin area are hoping this new addition to the game increases attendance, but the transition might not be as easy as it seems.



"I think its something that will help our game evolve," D.C. Everest Girls Basketball Head Coach Matt Bullis said. "I think that it's something we have to teach. It's going to require a lot more on coaches to teach our kids how to deal with those end of shot-clock situations a lot."

What are the pros? Well talented teams will definitely have a bit of an upper hand, but it will also help in end-of-game situations.

"When we had a real nice team, went to the state tournament and finished runner up in Division 1, it was something that i was really wishing we had at that time with the group of kids that we had." Bullis said. "I think it's something that I've wanted for a while."

Luckily for D.C. Everest, they already have a shot clock built into their system. Smaller schools, on the other hand, could face some challenges.

"I know it's going to be tougher, especially in the Merrill area," Vanden Elzen said. "There's a bunch of smaller schools where they don't have as many resources, but I definitely think it's something that we can fundraise for."

There is a lot to think about in the coming years. The shot clocks do not go into effect until 2019, so coaches and Athletic Directors have some time to get situated.