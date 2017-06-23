MISSING: Marshfield woman missing, believed to be endangered

The Marshfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 46-year-old Anna Ineichen who is believed to be endangered.

She was last seen Thursday at 10:30 p.m. at her home in Marshfield. Her car was found at 3:30 a.m. Friday unoccupied. Police said it was found on Highway 54 just west of Highway 80 near Dexterville.

According to police, Ineichen is 5'2" tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information contact the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.