Wisconsin lawmakers look to crack down on distracted driving

Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to crack down on distracted driving after what some call staggering numbers.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, distracted driving caused more than 11,000 injuries in Wisconsin in 2015, and 1 in 5 crashes were because the driver wasn't paying attention.

"I've seen people steering with knees while smoking a cigarette, also eating and talking on the cell phone and driving all at the same time, " said Wausau Police Officer Kyle Buchkoski. "I've pretty much seen it all."

In his nine years with the Wausau Police Department Buchkoski said he sees distracted driving often.

"We see it quite often, more than, I think more than most people realize," said Buchkoski.

Right now in Wisconsin, the minimum fine is $20, but three Wisconsin Republican legislators are hoping to change that minimum to $100.

State Senator Patrick Testin thinks that's a step in the right direction.

"It kinda, really hit home to think that 25,000 accidents," said Testin. "It's hard to imagine putting someone else's life or your own life in jeopardy by taking a look to see what somebody posted to Facebook, or social media, or Instagram."

The bill would also change the distracted driving statute to include entering, transmitting, or accessing data while driving, Legislators said they hope to see the bill become a law by the end of the year.