AP sources: Military to seek delay on transgender enlistees

U.S. military chiefs plan to seek a six-month delay before allowing transgender people to enlist in the services.

Officials tell The Associated Press that service leaders hammered out an agreement that rejects Army and Air Force requests for a two-year wait.

The request for a delay is expected to go to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for a final decision.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year when the defense secretary at the time, Ash Carter, ended the ban.

Carter gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to newly join the military.

The military chiefs have said they need time to study the issue and its impact.

