Central WI veterans receive free dental care

Veterans across Central Wisconsin and the entire country were treated with free dental care as a way to thank them for their service.

Aspen dental of Wausau was one of 400 locations across the nation to participate in Saturday's program.

Veterans from all branches of the military were invited to see a dentist for anything that ranged from a check-up to major dental work.

Veterans had the chance to schedule an appointment or simply walk into the facility.

Dr. Chad Schulz with Aspen Dental of Wausau said that it was a special day for he and his team, as the office was only open to the men and women who served in the armed forces.

"[We] really appreciate the service veterans have given and we understand that there is a need out there to help out veterans," he said. "We just think it's a great opportunity."

If veterans had major dental work to take care of, future visits would also be complimentary as part of the program.

Saturday marked the fourth year of the program. Dr. Schulz said he saw around a dozen veterans on Saturday.