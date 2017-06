Golf outing keeps Marathon Co. teen's memory alive

Dozens of people from around the Wausau community hit the links in Brokaw on Saturday to keep the memory of a Wausau teen alive.

Paige Bootz, 17, was killed in a car crash on County Road W in 2015.

On Saturday morning, friends, family and members of the community came together at the inaugural Paige Bootz Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament at Trapp Rive Golf Club.

The money raised at the event will be put toward a scholarship which family said will help keep the Wausau East High School graduate's memory alive.

"Overwhelming and it's continued kindness of people who have been nothing but kind and loving to Paige's family," said Pam Bootz, Paige's grandmother. "We appreciate it very, very much."

Bootz said that they are hoping for more than $2,000 to be raised for the scholarship.