Paul Broadhurst maintains 2-stroke lead in Wisconsin

Paul Broadhurst shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday at University Ridge to maintain a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Open.

Broadhurst followed birdies on the par-5 16th and par-3 17th with a bogey on the par-4 18th to finish at 12-under 132. The Englishman opened with a 63 on Friday. He won the Senior British Open and PURE Insurance Championship last year on the 50-and-over tour.

Lee Janzen and Scott Verplank were tied for second. They each shot 66.

Tournament host Steve Stricker had a 69 to join Fred Couples (68) and Gene Sauers (66) at 9 under. Stricker is making his first start in his hometown event after turning 50 in February. He tied for 16th last week in the U.S. at Erin Hills.

Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was tied for 11th at 6 under after a 70.

Defending champion Kirk Triplett shot a 73 to drop into a tie for 41st at 2 under.

Nick Faldo was even par after a 73. He's making his first PGA Tour Champions start since 2015.