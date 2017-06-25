Trump: Not 'that far off' from passing health overhaul

President Donald Trump says he doesn't think congressional Republicans are "that far off" on passing a health overhaul to replace what he's calling "the dead carcass of Obamacare."

Trump says he believes his majority party is "going to get there."

But that optimism runs counter to the public opposition of five Republican senators so far to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law.

Unless those holdouts can be swayed, their numbers are more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and deliver a bitter defeat for the president.

Trump tells "Fox and Friends" that "we've a very good plan."

