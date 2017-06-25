Non-stop rainfall in Central Wisconsin impacting dams

The non-stop rain throughout Central Wisconsin is creating an uncommon situation for this time of year. Dams that feed into the Wisconsin River aren't having to work as hard as they're used to.

"By now we're usually getting to the point where we're needing to release water," said Peter Hansen with the Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company. "So yeah this is very unusual that we haven't had to yet."

The high water levels are negatively impacting those who live along rivers and other structures that don't have a control dam near them.

But some hobbies are benefiting from all of the rain that Central Wisconsin has recently seen.

"This year the water's been up really high obviously," said Ryan Carolfi, of Marshfield. "Because of the rain and that helps with fishing."

Officials tells us that this is the complete opposite from what the state saw for many years.

"From 2003 to 2012 was a historic drought so the reservoir really played a big part in the Wisconsin River and keeping the river in good shape," said Hansen. "In that 10 year drought time, there were a lot of people that were concerned about low water levels I would say now it's switched over to high water levels."

Hansen said that because of all the rain, it has been more challenging to keep up with the safety and health of the dams.

The dams are usually dumping water all throughout summer. Hansen said if the rain keeps up the reservoirs won't need to be used until the end of July, or later.