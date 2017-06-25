1 person dead after car crashes into Rib Mountain pond - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 person dead after car crashes into Rib Mountain pond

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -

A spokesman for the SAFER Fire Department said a man is dead after a car crash around 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Authorities said a man died after the car he was driving went into a pond off of Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain. There was no one else in the car.

The spokesman said two good Samaritans helped the man out of the car and tried to revive him using CPR but efforts were unsuccessful.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.

