Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closing window

By STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- The Koch brothers and their lieutenants are warning of a rapidly shrinking window to push their agenda through Congress.

No agenda items matter more to the conservative network than the GOP's promise to overhaul the tax code and health care. At the moment, however, both are bogged down by GOP infighting that jeopardizes their fate.

Koch officials and donors who gathered at a weekend retreat in the Rocky Mountains conveyed a sense of urgency. They predicted a window for action of between 10 to 12 months before any chance of major legislation is suffocated by next year's midterm elections.

Some donors threatened to withhold campaign cash until the Republican-led Congress acts on health care and taxes. Koch's team promised to spend up to $400 million to influence the midterms.