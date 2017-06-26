Attention on Supreme Court as justice weigh Trump travel ban - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Attention on Supreme Court as justice weigh Trump travel ban

Posted:

By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The focus is on the Supreme Court as the high-stakes legal fight over President Donald Trump's travel ban awaits action by the justices.

The court is expected to decide within days whether the Trump administration can enforce a ban on visitors to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump rolled out a travel ban just a week after his Jan. 20 inauguration, but lower federal courts have blocked it and a revised version -- and one court also has blocked a 120-day halt on refugee arrivals in the United States.

The president casts the travel ban as critical to deterring possible terrorist attacks in the United States. Opponents say it targets Muslims in violation of federal law and the Constitution.

